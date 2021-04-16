BARRIE, ONT. -- A Springwater home is being called "a total loss" after a fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to an address on Vespra Valley Road, south of Horseshoe Valley Road, at about 4:30 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French says 35 firefighters and two tankers from Clearview Township were needed to get the flames under control.

No one was home when the fire started, and no one was injured.

French says the cause of the fire has not determined, but it's not believed to be suspicious.