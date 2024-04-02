Spring cleanup begins in The Town of Penetanguishene

The Town of Penetanguishene has begun Phase 1 of its spring cleanup operations, which includes sweeping up winter sand to control dust.

Road Division staff will work evenings starting on Tuesday.

The project is expected to last between four to seven days.

Phase 1 of the operations will focus on the following areas:

Robert Street West

Robert Street East

Main Street

Municipal parking lots

Overhead Bridge Road

West Street

Thompsons Road

During this time, staff requests that residents and businesses remove all objects and vehicles off the road to prevent damage.

The town also requests that all garbage, recycling, and green bins be placed in the driveways on waste collection day.