Spring cleanup begins in The Town of Penetanguishene

    The Town of Penetanguishene has begun Phase 1 of its spring cleanup operations, which includes sweeping up winter sand to control dust.

    Road Division staff will work evenings starting on Tuesday.

    The project is expected to last between four to seven days.

    Phase 1 of the operations will focus on the following areas:

    • Robert Street West
    • Robert Street East
    • Main Street
    • Municipal parking lots
    • Overhead Bridge Road
    • West Street
    • Thompsons Road

    During this time, staff requests that residents and businesses remove all objects and vehicles off the road to prevent damage.

    The town also requests that all garbage, recycling, and green bins be placed in the driveways on waste collection day.

