South Bruce Police seek public's help locating a missing man

South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s to locate a 60-year-old individual from Bruce County.

Tim was last seen on Goderich Street in Saugeen Shores at noon on July 1.

Tim is described as:

Five foot nine

Thin build

Wears eyeglasses

Approximately 60 years old

White moustache

Tim is possibly driving a red road bicycle with thin tires.

Tim has ties to the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie, and Saugeen Shores areas of Bruce County. Tim has been known to ride his bicycle between Port Elgin and Paisley.

The OPP wants to speak with Tim to verify his well-being.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.