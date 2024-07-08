BARRIE
Barrie

    • South Bruce Police seek public's help locating a missing man

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s to locate a 60-year-old individual from Bruce County.

    Tim was last seen on Goderich Street in Saugeen Shores at noon on July 1.

    Tim is described as:

    • Five foot nine
    • Thin build
    • Wears eyeglasses
    • Approximately 60 years old
    • White moustache
    • Tim is possibly driving a red road bicycle with thin tires.

    Tim has ties to the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie, and Saugeen Shores areas of Bruce County. Tim has been known to ride his bicycle between Port Elgin and Paisley.

    The OPP wants to speak with Tim to verify his well-being.

    The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip  where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.

    'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn

    Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.

    French elections: What's to come after chaotic results

    Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News