Son's Mother's Day gift turns into $100,000 lottery win for Orillia woman

Carol Sherrit said her son always adds a few Bingo scratch lottery tickets to her card each Mother's Day, and this year, it paid off in 100,000 ways.

The retired Orillia woman said she wasn't sure she had won anything at first, so she asked her husband to check with the OLG app on his phone.

Afterward, she went to the store to have it confirmed.

"The terminal froze. I thought I can't believe it. It's so surreal. I wanted to scream," she shared.

Sherrit won the top prize, worth $100,000, with the Instant Bingo Doubler scratch ticket her son purchased at Petro Canada on Coldwater Road in Orillia.

She immediately told her husband and kids about winning.

"They were shaken but so happy for me. Things like this don't happen to people like me ... until today," Sherrit said, adding she plans to take a trip and do some work around the house with her windfall.

Instant Bingo Double is $5 per play with a top prize of $100,000.