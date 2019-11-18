After a record amount of snow fell in parts of the region over the past week, several ski hills opened over the weekend, and now snowmobilers are hoping they too can soon make tracks.

Snowmobile clubs have already started packing snow in the Blue Mountains. It's often a few degrees cooler on the escarpment near Collingwood, where there is enough snow to begin preparing trails for another season.

"It's good to get that first base down and pack it down, that's the main thing to pack it down and get it ready, so it freezes," says Phil Gagliardi with the Blue Mountain Snowdrifters.

Trail markings can already be seen in Wasaga Beach, but Gary Taylor, with the Wasaga Beach Snowmobile Club, says the issue they're facing is there are still crops standing in many of the fields that must be harvested before the trails can be set.

"We have too much snow too quick, and farmers aren't very happy trying to get the corn off," says Taylor.

"We are just patiently waiting, and hopefully, as we get there, we've got somewhere to put the trail in."

Some local clubs are even preparing their machinery for what could be an early start to the season if the cold weather continues.

"Normally, we'd see this stuff in December, but hey, we will take it," said Kevin Hagen, the manager with the Mid Ontario Snowmobile Club. "We are working on stuff, and if we get a sustained cold, we will hopefully get some trails open."

He adds some snowmobilers have already left their mark on some farmers' fields in the area, and he's urging enthusiasts to wait for the trails to open.

"(We're) encourage anyone who thinks they are going to be doing some sledding to get their permit early."

At this point, they are no trails open anywhere in the province, and any updates will be posted on the OFSC Interactive Trail map.