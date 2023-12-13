Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka

A snow squall warning that could bring up to 20 cm of snow has been issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka throughout the day on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for Barrie, Collingwood, Hilldale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Innisfil, Angus, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Severn, and Port Carling.

Reduced visibility will make travel hazardous, and rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to taper off by Wednesday evening.

On Dec. 13, 2008, 38 cm of snow was on the ground in Barrie, and in the Muskoka region on Dec. 13, 2004, 27 cm of snow was on the ground.