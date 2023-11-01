Smoking alarms lead to safe evacuation after Barrie house fire

No injuries were reported after a fire in Barrie late Wednesday evening.

The calls for the fire at a home on Browning Trail came in after 9 p.m. According to officials the fire started in a ceiling fan before spreading to the attic.

Barrie firefighters called this fire 'small' and said crews were able to get it under control quickly.

Everyone in the home managed to evacuate with no injuries reported.

There's no word on a cause or damage estimate but firefighters say working smoke alarms helped make this situation less severe in nature.