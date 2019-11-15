Featured
Smoke alarm saves lives: Cigarette tossed in garbage ignites
Wasaga Beach Fire says two seniors can credit a working smoke alarm with saving their lives on Friday evening.
"Both were sleeping when the alarm activated due to a garbage can fire in the kitchen," the fire department stated in a tweet.
The pair escaped with minor smoke inhalation.
Fire officials say an improperly disposed of cigarette caused the fire.