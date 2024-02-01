Small but mighty OPP Chorus looking to grow in size

They are the official sound of the Ontario Provincial Police and are looking to grow in volume.

Last year, the OPP Chorus marked its 25th anniversary in June. The group performs at various OPP events throughout the year, such as award ceremonies and at both provincial and national memorial services. They also visit places like churches and retirement homes.

However, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has slowly shrunk in size, now at about 14 singers.

"[The] average we should be [is] 25-30 singers," said Pat Thiffault, the group's past executive director. "So we lost quite a few over the COVID years that just didn't come back."

The group gathers for practices every Wednesday at the Salvation Army Citadel in Barrie from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They are putting the word out that new members are welcome, and your skillset need not be extraordinary.

"The good thing about us is you do not have to have any policing background or any musical experience," said Thiffault. "We have some people who have family members that were OPP or other policing members, and we have some retired communications people."

While they primarily perform throughout Simcoe County, the OPP does fund any travel costs for events outside of the region.

