Ski resorts prepared to welcome thousands this March Break

Ski hills across the region are open for business and anticipating tens of thousands of skiers to hit the slopes as March Break officially begins.

Despite the warmer-than-typical weather, some people got an early start to March Break, including Pierce Warner, who checked out the slopes at Snow Valley Ski Resort in Barrie.

"They started off a bit chunky and solid, but then they kind of turned a little softer, and it turned out pretty good."

The hills at Snow Valley weren't busy with skiers on Friday, but that is expected to change with students off next week, so staff are making preparations.

"We finished our snowmaking. We have about a 75 to 80-centimetre base average everywhere right across the resort. We have 20 for 20 runs open, and a dozen runs at the tube park are fully open," said John Ball, Snow Valley Resort general manager.

Officials with Snow Valley and Blue Mountain said they would be moving snow around over the next several days to prolong the life of the season.

"The plan is to keep people outside, keep people on the slopes. We are going to have top to bottom runs throughout the entire March Break and will keep them busy with tons of activities for the whole family," said Blue Mountain Resort's Tara Lovell.

March Break is typically one of the busiest weeks of the season at the Collingwood resort, which has 28 of 43 trails open and ready for skiers.

"You are seeing those bare spots but that's just because we are moving the snow into areas so that it's safer for our skiers and riders" said Lovell.

Blue Mountain said it would consider making more snow if the cooler weather returns, which is in the forecast.

John Ball at Snow Valley said they typically see about 30,000 skiers over March Break.