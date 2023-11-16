SIU clears officer in connection to man injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an officer of any wrongdoing in connection to a man who was seriously injured after being struck by a police vehicle in Innisfil earlier this year.

On July 19, a 30-year-old man was sought by police in connection to drug trafficking allegations. However, the man tried evading arrest in his vehicle, which crashed into a hydro pole at Commerce Gate and Innisfil Heights Crescent.

After fleeing on foot, he was struck by an unmarked pickup truck.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the OPP officer should not be held criminally responsible for striking the man, with the SIU saying the suspect would have only been visible for a very short period, arguing it is unclear if the crash could have been avoided.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.

