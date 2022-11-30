Single-vehicle collision closes part of Hwy. 400

A portion of Highway 400 was closed Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle collision involving a transport truck.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Highway in the Georgian Bay area, near the 194 marker.

As a result of the crash, the truck ended up blocking a portion of the highway, forcing the closure.

The driver of the transport truck was transported to a hospital in Parry Sound with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed as crews waited for a tow truck to move the vehicle.