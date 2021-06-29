BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit continues to log declining daily case counts, with three new COVID-19 infections Tuesday.

According to public health, the last time the region had just three cases in 24 hours was Sept. 2020, before the start of the second wave.

No virus-related deaths have been reported this week. Simcoe Muskoka has lost 249 residents to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 79 active cases, including 13 hospitalizations. Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre says the Barrie hospital presently has three COVID-19-positive patients.

VACCINATIONS ACROSS SIMCOE MUSKOKA

Public health reports 65 per cent of residents have had their first shot, while 26 per cent have had both.

On Monday, Dr. Charles Gardner, the region's medical officer of health, said younger individuals are lagging behind in getting their first dose.

"The youth and young adults, we aren't getting as rapid an uptake for those groups and we really need them to do so," he said.

The health unit reports that 57 per cent of children 12 to 17 have had their first vaccine.

All residents are eligible to book an appointment for their shot at one of the region's immunization clinics or participating pharmacies.

Complete information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka is available here.

STEP 2 BEGINS WEDNESDAY

The province enters Step 2 of its reopening plan Wednesday, allowing small indoor gatherings and more businesses to open, including personal care services, such as hair salons.

Essential retail capacity jumps to 50 per cent, and non-essential retail increases to 25 per cent.

In Barrie, outdoor summer day camps will start on July 5 for children six to 12, but community rec centres will remain closed for indoor use.

Complete information on what will reopen Wednesday is available here.

COVID-19 IN ONTARIO

The province reports 299 new infections Tuesday, and 25 virus-related deaths, though the Ministry of Health said 90 of the cases are from Toronto last year.

The ministry said a data review by Toronto Public Health noted the historical cases that are just now being added.

Across Ontario, more than 77 per cent of residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 37 per cent have had both.

With files from The Canadian Press