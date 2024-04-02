BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe County's two end-of-life agencies join forces

    Hospice Simcoe and Seasons Centre for Grieving Children are joining forces to offer end-of-life and bereavement care.

    By combining their strengths and resources, the organizations' aim to help individuals and families find strength during life's most challenging moments will be a collaborative one.

    "We are thrilled to join forces with Seasons Centre for Grieving Children to enhance our ability to serve those in need," said Kelly Hubbard, executive director of Hospice Simcoe.

    "This partnership allows us to broaden our reach and deepen our impact, ensuring that every person and family facing an end-of-life journey and grief has access to the care and support they deserve."

    This collaboration ensures continuity of care and support. Individuals and families seeking assistance will be welcomed by an expanded bereavement and end-of-life care team, and have access to a broader range of programs and services, ensuring a tailored experience suited to each individual's needs.

    "Together, we are stronger and more capable of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve," said Seasons Centre for Grieving Children's managing director, Rowley Ramey.

    "Our unified approach will transform the landscape of palliative care and grief support for children."

