    • Simcoe County's largest Spring and Garden Home Show returns

    Vendors set up at the Spring Garden and Home Show in Barrie, Ont, on March 10, 2024. Vendors set up at the Spring Garden and Home Show in Barrie, Ont, on March 10, 2024.
    Simcoe County's largest spring and garden home show returned to Barrie on Sunday.

    The Barrie Spring and Garden Home Show is held at Bradford Greenhouses, the largest garden expo in Simcoe County.

    The event features exhibitors spanning home renovation, landscaping, and gardening, with many product demonstrations also available throughout the expo.

    Admission to the event is $7, with kids under the age of 12 free. All net proceeds will go to the Roots for Youth organization.

