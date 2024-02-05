Simcoe County Rovers president takes position with New York Red Bulls

Canadian soccer legend and Simcoe County Rovers president Julian de Guzman has accepted the position as Sporting Director with the New York Red Bulls.

The Toronto native boasts a remarkable career as a professional soccer player, having competed in leagues globally, including the German Bundesliga, La Liga and Major League Soccer.

The 42-year-old called the new role "an honour."

"This makes me proud and motivated to continue to do well for the game off the field as I've done on the field. My passion and commitment to football remain the same from the day I wanted to go pro," de Guzman stated.

During his tenure with the Simcoe County Rovers, de Guzman played a pivotal role in assembling a dedicated ownership group and supporting the aspirations of developing players.

In 2023, under de Guzman's leadership, the men's team secured a second-place finish in the league and defeated Scrosoppi FC in the League1 finals.

"Lifting the league's biggest prize in just our second season was quite an accomplishment," said De Guzman.

With his new responsibilities at the New York Red Bulls, de Guzman will step back from his day-to-day involvement with the Simcoe County Rovers.

Current CEO and co-founder Peter Raco will assume the role of president.