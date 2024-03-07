BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe County Museum shares intriguing Tales of Fantasy Exhibit

    Tales of Fantasy Exhibit held at The Simcoe County Museum in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Simcoe County Museum) Tales of Fantasy Exhibit held at The Simcoe County Museum in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Simcoe County Museum)
    The Simcoe County Museum invites the community to embark on a cultural journey with captivating legends and myths from Quebec, Canadian, and First Nations heritage.

    The exhibition, organized by Georgian College students, opens with an event on Saturday, March 16 and runs until April 7.

    Throughout March Break, public programs at the museum are open to children of all ages.

    The exhibit will include strange beasts, mysterious phenomena, magical creatures, flying canoes and werewolf hunts.

    Regular museum admission gives people access to all museum activities. No registration is required to partake in the exhibit.

    Click here to learn more about the Tales of Fantasy: Our Myths and Legends event.

