Simcoe County families spend special day out on Mother's Day

On a day of celebration for mothers everywhere, Simcoe County families were out and about showing love to those who raised them.

It's a big business day for flower shops everywhere and matches Valentine's Day for some of the busiest times of the year.

"It's is a weekend-long thing whereas Valentine's is mostly a day," said Julie Claire of Wild Lotus Floral Design in Barrie. "Mother's Day is spread throughout the week, so we are busy throughout the whole week."

For many families, it was a great day of asparagus picking at Barrie Hill farms, while others spent their days at local football practices with their children.

"It is just nice to be able to spend time with my daughter and granddaughter just like one-on-one, just a girl's day, "said Sherree Buchanan, who was out watching her daughter play flag football.

Patios looked busy in downtown Barrie early Sunday, as were breakfast eateries.

"It's something that you can't take for granted, you know what I mean," said Helena Demelo, who was enjoying a pancake breakfast with her family at Gibby G's. " have to be at work and just to be able to enjoy this day is absolutely amazing."

The weather was perfect for those who spent the day outdoors, giving people more reason to have a family day together.