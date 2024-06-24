Simcoe County experienced the soggiest spring on record

You're not imagining it; it has rained more in the last three months than any other three-month span in the last 35 years.

According to Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, there has been 40 per cent more rain in June than normal and 60 per cent more rain in the last three months than normal.

"There's more days with rain and when it rains, it rains heavy," Phillips told CTV News.

Phillips says the average rainfall amount of 10 millimetres per day is normal.

However, Environment Canada said Barrie, Muskoka and Orillia exceeded that by quite a bit this weekend.

Barrie got 40.4 millimetres, Muskoka received 39.7 mm of rain and Orillia saw 40.6 mm by noon on Sunday.

Phillips says the total rainfall for April, May and June was 358 mm, when we would normally see only 225 mm.

"It's been the wettest April, May, June on record," he added.

On Saturday, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority advised that Environment Canada has released a Special Weather Statement in the Lake Simcoe Watershed.

Clusters of severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hail were moving through the Lake Simcoe watershed between Saturday and Sunday.

Locally heavy rainfall of 30-50 mm was expected up to and including Tuesday's forecasted rain.

The Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University confirmed that a tornado of EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale touched down in CFB Borden on Saturday.