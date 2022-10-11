Shooting investigation in Innisfil, Ont.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate due to a serious incident in Innisfil.

Over a dozen police cruisers were in the area of Somers Boulevard Tuesday night.

A police source told CP24 there were a "couple officers shot."

The source said a suspect was in custody and possibly shot as well, however, police have yet to confirm any details.

Air ambulance Ornge confirmed it was requested for a "shooting-related incident" Tuesday night. It's unclear if anyone was transported. The air ambulance landed at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

Former South Simcoe Police chief Andrew Fletcher posted on Twitter about an "ongoing incident," adding, "Please pray for all those involved."

Barrie police tell CTV News they are assisting South Simcoe Police with an active investigation.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and the discharge of a firearm.

This is a developing story.