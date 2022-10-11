Shooting investigation in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe Police investigate a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., on Tues., Oct. 11, 2022 (CP24/Tristan Phillips) South Simcoe Police investigate a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., on Tues., Oct. 11, 2022 (CP24/Tristan Phillips)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver