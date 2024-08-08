Ship sets sail into Simcoe County offering training to youth

The Playfair tall ship made its way to Midland Ont., earlier this week before heading to Collingwood, where youth crew members learned the ropes as part of the Brigs Youth Sail Training program.

Playfair was built in 1973 in Kingston, and officials said it was explicitly built as a training ship designed for youth.

Brigs Youth Sail Training owns and operates the tall ship Playfair.

Brigs Youth Sail Training in Midland Ont., on August 6, 2024. (CTVNews/Chris Garry)

Playfair Captain Christine Chesterman said the charity runs youth programs in both the summer and winter. Those taking part learn various skills related to sailing and life in general.

"The trainees and the crew members run the whole ship together, so they need to do everything. They’ll learn how to handle the lines so the ropes that control the sails, they’re going to climb up into the rigging to loose of furl the sails, they are going to steer, learn how to cook and clean up, and they’re going to learn how to work together," said Chesterman.

16-year-old Quinton Valke of Oshawa said he has learned many skills throughout his time on Playfair as he navigated through his role as a senior watch officer.

“I just like working together with all the great people on board. We have such an amazing crew, and I just learn great leadership and team building. On board, there is no solo work - you have to work together. You are forced to work as a team," said Valke.

Anneke Jones of London, now a junior watch officer on Playfair, got into sailing at the age of eleven, and she said this experience has only made her love sailing more.

"I found a great experience with the crew; they are my best friends in the world, and I have come to really enjoy sailing. It is my main interest,” said Jones.

Brigs Youth Sail Training in Midland Ont., on August 6, 2024. (CTVNews/Chris Garry)

The youth crew, ages 13 to 18, have been sailing across Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and beyond as part of their series of voyages this summer.

“We started our summer in June in Hamilton, sailed up to Lake Huron, and began our youth courses in Port Elgin. So, we did Port Elgin and then sailed around to Owen Sound, and then we sailed from Owe. Sound to the North Channel ending in Tobermory and then another voyage from Tobermory up to North Channel again and down to Parry Sound,” said Chesterman.

Those with Playfair are inviting locals and tourists to stop by at one of their many stops along various Ontario ports this summer.

As part of the Sidelaunch Days Festival in Collingwood, Playfair deck tours will take place all weekend, beginning on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.