Several town facilities closed amid power outage in Huntsville

    A power outage has impacted service at several town facilities in Huntsville on Friday.

    The Town advised that its facilities, including Town Hall, the Canada Summit Centre, the Active Living Centre, and the Huntsville Public Library are affected by the outage and, therefore, closed to the public.

    "At this time, the closure is anticipated to last for the remainder of the day," the Town noted on its website.

    Programming at the Canada Summit Centre is cancelled for the day, including skating and swimming. However, day camp remains unaffected by the closure.

    Motorists are also asked to avoid Brunel Road from Park Street to High Street and Veterans Way from West Street South to Brunel Road due to closures.

