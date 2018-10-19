

CTV Barrie





A sentencing hearing began on Friday for a Bradford man who pleaded guilty to the stabbing murder of his wife in November 2015.

Jose Fernandes, 57, was originally charged with the first-degree murder, but he chose to enter a guilty plea to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Police arrested Fernandes at his home on Colborne Street in Bradford. They found his wife, 49-year-old Maria Fernandes stabbed to death as she lay in bed.

The Crown is asking for a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue October 29.