    • Semi-automatic assault rifle, drugs allegedly seized during Barrie traffic stop

    Police display evidence, including drugs and a weapon, allegedly found in a vehicle during a search on Mon., April 1, 2024, in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police display evidence, including drugs and a weapon, allegedly found in a vehicle during a search on Mon., April 1, 2024, in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Two men face a slew of charges after police allege they were found with a weapon and drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Barrie.

    According to police, officers were on patrol when they noticed a parked car with the hatchback open around 4 a.m. on Monday in a northeast neighbourhood.

    Police kept an eye on the situation and after the two men drove off, they pulled the vehicle over, and discovered the driver had a suspended licence.

    The officers say they found cocaine, cannabis, fentanyl, meth, and an undisclosed amount of cash inside the vehicle.

    They also claim there was a gun case lying on the backseat containing a 9-millimetre semi-automatic assault rifle and a fully loaded magazine.

    The driver, a 39-year-old Angus man, and the passenger, a 25-year-old Orillia man, both face multiple drug and weapons charges.

    They were held in police custody to await a bail hearing.

