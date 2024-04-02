Semi-automatic assault rifle, drugs allegedly seized during Barrie traffic stop

Two men face a slew of charges after police allege they were found with a weapon and drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Barrie.

According to police, officers were on patrol when they noticed a parked car with the hatchback open around 4 a.m. on Monday in a northeast neighbourhood.

Police kept an eye on the situation and after the two men drove off, they pulled the vehicle over, and discovered the driver had a suspended licence.

The officers say they found cocaine, cannabis, fentanyl, meth, and an undisclosed amount of cash inside the vehicle.

They also claim there was a gun case lying on the backseat containing a 9-millimetre semi-automatic assault rifle and a fully loaded magazine.

The driver, a 39-year-old Angus man, and the passenger, a 25-year-old Orillia man, both face multiple drug and weapons charges.

They were held in police custody to await a bail hearing.