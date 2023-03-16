Second fire at Huntsville's Home Depot in as many months

Home Depot in Huntsville is once again closed due to a fire.

Fire crews from the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department were called to the store shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday after smoke could be seen from the parking lot, said Fire Chief Gary Monahan.

“It was visible coming through the ventilation system,” said Monahan.

Monahan said as firefighters worked to determine where the ignition source was, the building had been evacuated safely – again.

The paint section of Home Depot caught on fire on Feb. 5, evacuating the store of employees and shoppers.

More than a month later, the store remains shuttered to the public as contractors continue work inside to finish the refurbishing.

This is a developing story. More details will follow when they become available.