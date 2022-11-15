Season's first snowfall catches many motorists off-guard

The season's first dumping of snow caught some motorists off guard this week, with police reporting several "preventable" collisions.

While police say most collisions were minor with no injuries, they offered tips to help motorists safely navigate city streets when driving on snow-covered and icy roads.

Police suggest having a quality snowbrush, a full reservoir of windshield washer fluid, an extra jug of wiper fluid, properly working windshield wipers, and topping up fluids.

They also say motorists should consider testing the vehicle battery to ensure it's in good working order.

Before travelling any distance, police say it's best to carry an emergency kit in case of an unexpected event, such as a vehicle breakdown.

Kits should include an LED flashlight, blanket, foldable shovel, first aid kit, hat, gloves, dry food, hand tools and traction devices.

"Taking time now that we have had the first warning of a return to winter is time well spent and when it comes to winter driving," Barrie police noted in a release.

They also recommend reducing speed, driving according to the conditions, and increasing the distance between vehicles where necessary.

Finally, police recommend having winter tires installed, preferably before the season's first snowfall.

"Plan ahead next time, and start thinking about getting this changeover done shortly after Thanksgiving, but before Halloween," police stated.