School bus delays across parts of the region

Many Central Region school buses are delayed Monday morning Nov. 14, 2022

BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore (left) makes his way to a meeting after attending a press briefing at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto, on Monday, November 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.

Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.

Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks for about three hours Monday in their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to 'manage' differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

  • Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge

    Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.

    A disposable face mask is shown attached to a woman’s arm in Old Montreal, Sunday, July 18 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Woman dead after car plunges into Lachine Canal

    A 76-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was in plunged into the Lachine Canal in Montreal on Sunday. Police suspect speed may have been a factor in the car crashing through a guardrail near the corner of St. Patrick and LaPierre streets in LaSalle.

