School bus delays across parts of the region

Students in some areas can hit snooze once Monday morning as many school buses have been delayed approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium has indicated that all its buses in the North, West, Central, South and Muskoka regions are up and running on time.

However, Trillium Lakelands reported that Haliburton Bus Lines route H021 to Archie Stouffer Elementary School has been delayed by 45 minutes and Kawartha Lakes Bus Lines route K520 to Lady Eaton Elementary School and Scott Young Public School is running 15 minutes late.

Most of York Region’s buses are running between 10 to 20 minutes late.

There are no delays reported in the Student Transportation Service Consortium of Grey-Bruce bus lines.