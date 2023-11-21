BARRIE
Barrie

    School bus crashes into ditch in Tiny Township with driver, child on board

    A bus crashed along the side of Silver Birch Drive in Tiny Township on Tues., Nov. 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Roree Payment/Tiny Township Deputy Fire Chief) A bus crashed along the side of Silver Birch Drive in Tiny Township on Tues., Nov. 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Roree Payment/Tiny Township Deputy Fire Chief)

    Emergency crews were called to a school bus collision in Tiny Township on Tuesday morning.

    According to officials, the bus left the roadway and rolled into a ditch along Silver Birch Drive shortly after 8 a.m. with one child on board.

    Tiny Township's deputy fire chief says the driver and the child were able to get off the bus after it came to rest at a tilt.

    The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

    The child, who officials say is the driver's daughter, was unharmed.

    A tow truck was called in to remove the bus from the side of the roadway, and crews were called to repair a damaged hydro pole.

    It's unclear what caused the collision, but police say no charges will be laid.

