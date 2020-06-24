OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- Saugeen Shores has rejected an idea to transform part of its major waterfront artery into a temporary summer trail.

The plan would have seen one lane of North Shore Road closed to motorists to enable pedestrians and cyclists access after high winds and waves devastated the original trail.

The other lane would have been for one-way traffic only.

More than 1,500 residents took the public online survey, and while the majority approved of the idea, council vetoed it, suggesting it would negatively impact too many folks.

The trail will remain closed for the summer while the town works on a plan to repair it, leaving hikers and bikers to share the road with motorists.