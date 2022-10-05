RVH COVID-19 outbreak on transitional care unit

In collaboration with the health unit, RVH has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in in one of its care units.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the health centre's Transitional Care Unit (TCU),

Four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on TCU.

They have moved to the Respiratory Inpatient Unit, and the remaining COVID-19 negative patients have been isolated.

Enhanced cleaning measures, contact tracing, and swabbing of patients and staff are underway.

At this time, the Transitional Care Unit is closed to visitors.

"The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients, and our community remains our top priority," said Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

Hunt said the hospital is working closely with the health unit and RVH's infection prevention and control department to determine risks to other patients and staff.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Adult Mental Health Inpatient unit has been declared over.