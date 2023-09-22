Barrie

    • Rural Ontario mayors demand provincial action to address ER staffing crisis

    A temporary closure sign at South Bruce Grey Health Centre in Chesley, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) A temporary closure sign at South Bruce Grey Health Centre in Chesley, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

    Frustration is mounting in three rural Ontario municipalities as chronic staffing shortages continue to force emergency room closures in Chesley, Walkerton, and Durham.

    The mayors of Arran-Elderslie, Brockton, and West Grey have joined forces, issuing a joint statement urging the provincial government to take immediate action to resolve the crisis.

    The municipal leaders say they have repeatedly brought their concerns to the province and say the staffing crisis would eventually undermine the government's plans to expand residential construction across Ontario.

    Chesley's emergency department has been closed since early September and will remain closed until at least October 2, while the emergency departments in Durham and Walkerton have had rolling closures most weekends over the summer.

    Residents have been fighting to save their emergency departments with protests following the controversial closure of Minden's ER.

    With files from Diana Meder, Bounce 92.3

