Rural hospital's emergency department closed due to insufficient staffing

Officials made an early morning decision on Friday to temporarily close the emergency department in Chesley.

The South Bruce Grey Health Centre made the last-minute announcement early Friday morning because of insufficient staffing.

Anyone planning to head to the emergency room will have to keep going to the next closest hospital in Hanover, Walkerton, or Durham.

Those needing immediate medical assistance are advised to call 911.

Officials say the emergency department will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday.