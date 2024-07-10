Road work underway in various Barrie neighbourhoods

Road construction is underway on several roads in neighbourhoods across Barrie, with paving and repairs planned.

Starting this week, crews will work on resurfacing Miller Drive from Edgehill Drive to Dunlop Street West and on Cundles Road West side street from Coulter Street to Kozlov Street.

The work will result in lane closures, restrictions and traffic control.

Concrete curb and sidewalk repairs are going to be completed on Dunlop Street East from Poyntz Street to Duckworth Street.

The road will reopen at the end of the working day.

Concrete curbs and sidewalk repairs are also on the agenda for Springhome Road, Glen Court, and Armstrong Boulevard in the Allandale area. The work will result in daily lane shifts and temporary restrictions.

The City says the work is necessary to extend the service life of the roads.

The road work shouldn't affect hydro, telephone, cable TV, or gas services, "barring any unforeseen circumstances," the City noted.

As for curbside collection for residents along the impacted roads, the City says the contractor will collect materials outside the construction zone if required and return emptied bins to the appropriate driveways.