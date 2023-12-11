BARRIE
Barrie

    • Road reopened in Barrie's south end after heavy police presence

    A significant police presence shut down many critical thoroughfares in Barrie Monday evening.

    As of Tuesday morning, Barrie Police Services communications manager Peter Leon said the roads remain closed as the situation continues into rush hour.

    "Our ongoing police activity is going to make it challenging for people this morning," Leon said.

    "There is no anticipated time frame for a conclusion; it will end when the matter resolves itself."

    "Everything we are doing is in the interest of public safety, the person involved, and the safety of the officers involved."

    While Leon can't get into specifics about locating a "person in crisis" in the St. Paul's area Monday afternoon, he said, "We are doing everything we can to bring this to a peaceful resolution."

    Police closed Mapleview Drive and Yonge Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

    In addition to road closures, the Barrie GO train lines have been affected.

    The Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board stated there are no school closures in the area.

    The Barrie Allandale GO service is expected to re-open at 8 a.m. but bypass the Barrie South station on its way to Bradford.

    GO bus shuttles were running from Allandale to Bradford for the morning commute.

    More details will be released as they become available.

