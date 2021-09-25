Road closures in Wasaga Beach as hundreds gather for unsanctioned car rally
A heavy police presence remains in Wasaga Beach as hundreds converge on the town for an unsanctioned car rally.
The H20I car rally has brought large crowds, many from out of the area, to the popular beach town. In an effort to control the area, OPP closed down Main Street between River Road West and the Main Street Breach.
Mosely Street has also been closed at 13th Street.
OPP have increased the number of officers in the area throughout the weekend. As a result, 14 vehicles were towed off the roadways following various Highway Traffic Act offences on Friday. Also on Friday, 87 offence notices were issued, and six drivers were charged with stunt driving.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
