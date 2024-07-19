Driver seriously injured after tanker rollover

Police closed a section of County Road 16 in Waubaushene on Friday after a tanker truck collision.

The truck carrying a hot liquid asphalt mixture rolled over sometime around 7 a.m.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and then airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Heavy rescue tow trucks arrived at the scene to remove the tanker.

Officials say there was a minor spill into the ditch, but there was no environmental contamination or road damage.

Police expect the area between Heron Drive and Crane Avenue to remain closed for several hours for the cleanup.

The cause of the collision is unclear.