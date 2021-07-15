BARRIE, ONT. -- A retired Canadian Armed Forces soldier from York Region plans to pay it forward with his $65 million lottery win.

Jansen Ng of East Gwillimbury said he was "overwhelmed with gratitude" after learning he had won the Lotto Max jackpot in the July 6 draw.

On Thursday, Ng told reporters he had fallen on hard times following his 14 years in the military, adding he had to retire because of a brain injury.

"When I couldn't serve anymore, it was really hard," he said. "At one point, I was almost homeless because I didn't know how to deal with my injury."

Ng said his struggles have made him more determined to help others. "There are lots of people who are suffering and in pain, and maybe there's something I can do," he said.

The 41-year-old said his pastor was the first to hear of his windfall. "I felt the responsibility of this win immediately. I wanted to be sure to use this money responsibly, so I felt my pastor was the best person to work that through with me."

Ng said he knows money can change people, but he insisted his newfound wealth wouldn't change him.

"I really want to remain humble. I'm still going to be me," he said. "I'm still going to be the guy who cuts his own hair," he chuckled.

Ng purchased his winning ticket at Marina's Express Mart on Leslie Street in Sharon, and encouraged others to try their luck.

"I've gone through a lot of hardship, but hope helped me to get up every time I've fallen. Look forward to tomorrow. Who knows, you might win the lottery as well."