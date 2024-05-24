Residents displaced after fire causes $100,000 damage at Orillia home

Two people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Orillia early Friday morning, causing $100,000 in damage.

Fire Chief Michael Clark told CTV News one woman was pulled out of a window by a passerby while the other occupant managed to escape the Crawford Street residence.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire chief confirmed working smoke alarms were in the home.

The fire started in the living room and was contained in that area, but Clark said the house was not liveable because of the significant smoke damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and police are investigating.