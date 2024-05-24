BARRIE
Barrie

    • Residents displaced after fire causes $100,000 damage at Orillia home

    Firefighters attend the scene of a house fire on Crawford Street in Orillia, Ont., on Fri., May 24, 2024. (Source: Orillia Fire) Firefighters attend the scene of a house fire on Crawford Street in Orillia, Ont., on Fri., May 24, 2024. (Source: Orillia Fire)
    Share

    Two people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Orillia early Friday morning, causing $100,000 in damage.

    Fire Chief Michael Clark told CTV News one woman was pulled out of a window by a passerby while the other occupant managed to escape the Crawford Street residence.

    One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

    The fire chief confirmed working smoke alarms were in the home.

    The fire started in the living room and was contained in that area, but Clark said the house was not liveable because of the significant smoke damage.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and police are investigating.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING World Court orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

    Judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling on South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News