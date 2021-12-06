Registration open for Barrie winter recreation programs as of Tuesday
East Bayfield Community Centre hockey rink in Barrie, Ont. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
Registration opens for winter programs in Barrie as of Tuesday.
The City of Barrie says it will continue to offer virtual programs for members.
Additionally, residents can also purchase RecPASS memberships that offer unlimited virtual and drop-in programs.
Pre-registration for programs and completing a COVID-19 screening form is required for all activities.
To view the list of programs or to register on Tuesday, visit the City's website.