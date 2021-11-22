Red scarves decorate downtown Barrie to raise awareness

Barrie, Ont. -

The Gilbert Centre in Barrie is raising awareness for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Volunteers from the Gilbert Centre have made red ribbons and knitted red scarves that will be tied in the downtown area of Barrie during international HIV testing week.

The Red Scarf campaign is being held across Simcoe Muskoka until Nov. 28.

The Gilbert Centre says the initiative aims to break down barriers and deliver the facts about this treatable illness.

"We have medications. I take one pill a day, and that suppresses the virus to a point so low in my blood that it's undetectable," said Randy Davis from the Gilbert Centre.

World AIDS Day will be held on Dec. 1.