BARRIE
Barrie

    • Quebec Jeep sought after assault in Essa Twp.

    Nottawasaga OPP sign in this undated file image. (Source: OPP) Nottawasaga OPP sign in this undated file image. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Provincial police are asking for the public's help after an assault occurred in Essa.

    The altercation happened near Line 5 between Gold Park Gate and Mike Hart Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    The Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police hope the public can help them identify a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Quebec licence plates.

    Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call 1-800-310-1122.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News