Psychic fair promotes spiritual connection

The Barrie Curling Club was the site of a psychic and wellness fair on Sunday, which aimed to help attendees connect with themselves on a spiritual level.

"They use their intuition to tune into the energy around the person that they're reading," said Barbara Quinton, a fair organizer and psychic development teacher. "With mediumship, we talk to those who are in spirit, so it could be animals, family friends, those who have passed."

Around 250 were in attendance and had the opportunity to meet with 25 vendors, readers and healers.

"[They're] very knowledgeable in different modalities of healing and of reading, and it really allows the community to find their tribe," added Quinton.

There will be a psychic and wellness fair in Alliston on September 22nd.