Psychic fair promotes spiritual connection
The Barrie Curling Club was the site of a psychic and wellness fair on Sunday, which aimed to help attendees connect with themselves on a spiritual level.
"They use their intuition to tune into the energy around the person that they're reading," said Barbara Quinton, a fair organizer and psychic development teacher. "With mediumship, we talk to those who are in spirit, so it could be animals, family friends, those who have passed."
Around 250 were in attendance and had the opportunity to meet with 25 vendors, readers and healers.
"[They're] very knowledgeable in different modalities of healing and of reading, and it really allows the community to find their tribe," added Quinton.
There will be a psychic and wellness fair in Alliston on September 22nd.
VIDEO 'Everybody was screaming': Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus
Emergency crews are investigating after a London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.
Guelph man arrested for murder
A Guelph man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
'We are all one': Woodstock photographer looks back 55 years later
In August 1969, American photographer Henry Diltz was on the phone with a friend who invited him to an outdoor concert he was organizing. The invitation was accepted, and within hours, Diltz was on his way to cover a massive counter-culture event set to take place on a dairy farm 60 kilometres from Woodstock, N.Y.
Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead.
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
Italy imposes beach rules and selfie stop lights as tourist numbers hit peak levels
Such huge numbers of tourists are expected to descend on Italy’s popular destinations around a major holiday, that special measures are being put in place to keep them in check.
S’all good, man: Bob Odenkirk throws first pitch at Winnipeg Goldeyes game
Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk – best known for his role as Saul Goodman in television series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – threw the first pitch before the Goldeyes took on the Sioux City Explorers.
Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race
On nearly every issue, the choices — if the winner gets his or her way — are sharply defined.
Toronto building that was at risk of collapse was deemed 'unsafe' in 2014: records
A building near Toronto’s Kensington Market that was partially demolished Saturday after it leaned over the sidewalk was deemed 'unsafe' by the city a decade ago, publicly-accessible records show.
