The province is trying to catch up with a growing pothole problem on Highway 400.

The wild weather central Ontario has received is wreaking havoc on parts of the region’s busiest highway. One area that has been particularly bad is a nine kilometre stretch in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 between Aurora and King City.

"The potholes are rough and it bounces you around. On a day like today, it's not very safe because of the weather conditions, then you really have a hard time keeping an eye on the road,” one driver said on Monday.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation says crews patched up potholes four times last week. They were back out on Monday morning for even more patch work.

The Canadian Automobile Association says they haven't seen an increase in calls along the highway for this time of year. However, tow truck drivers have seen their share of flat tires.

“One of the ways that people can avoid that is by checking your tire pressure on a regular basis,” says Kaitlynn Furse, a spokesperson for CAA.

The MTO is planning more pothole repairs this week and is currently looking into whether more substantial road repairs will be required on the highway.