Barrie

    • Progress Pride sign stolen from Canada Summit Centre in Huntsville

    Police released a photo from surveillance video of the Progress Pride sign being taken from the Canada Summit Centre on Park Drive in Huntsville, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2023. (Supplied) Police released a photo from surveillance video of the Progress Pride sign being taken from the Canada Summit Centre on Park Drive in Huntsville, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2023. (Supplied)

    Provincial police are investigating after someone stole a Progress Pride sign in Huntsville earlier this month.

    The sign was stolen from the Canada Summit Centre on Park Drive around 11:20 p.m. on September 2.

    Police say they obtained surveillance video of the area that shows a vehicle pulling up and a person getting out and removing the sign.

    Investigators are "actively looking for information that may lead to the identification of the suspect(s) involved in this theft," OPP stated.

    They encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News