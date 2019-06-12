

The City of Barrie has given the stamp of approval for a Pride festival to take place this summer.

Fierté Simcoe Pride tells CTV News the event will happen on Sunday, August 11, marking the end of two weeks of festivities across Simcoe County, which begin July 29.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, Pride Barrie announced it would be hosting a parade on Saturday, August 17 in downtown Barrie.