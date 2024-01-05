Preparations for Bracebridge's Fire & Ice Festival are underway

This year's Fire and Ice Festival is just weeks away and needs your help.

The annual Bracebridge January 27 festival features entertainment for the whole family, including ice sculpting demonstrations, axe throwing, a drum circle, a kids' carnival zone, pancake breakfast and the downtown tube run (weather permitting).

"Bracebridge is committed to supporting community vibrancy and economic growth. The annual Fire and Ice Festival not only brings the community together to have some fun and connect during the winter months but also supports our local economy through our tourism sector," said Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney.

Run by the Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA), the Fire and Ice Festival is a dynamic event that draws in approximately 15,000 people annually.

"This event is brought to life by a dedicated team of volunteers who go above and beyond to create a lasting experience for everyone in attendance. Help support the Fire and Ice Festival by volunteering and have a great time doing so," said Maloney.

The BIA is asking residents and high school students to play a vital role in celebrating the community by volunteering to help make this event happen. New this year, volunteers can register and choose their shifts through an online portal.

Volunteers are needed for ticket sales, tube run attendants, parking attendants, mascot/mascot assistant, carnival game attendants, and a setup/tear-down crew.

High-school-aged volunteers will be eligible to receive documentation towards their mandatory 40 hours of community service.

Every volunteer will participate in a mandatory training session and receive free entry to the event, a fast pass to skip the line for the tube run, and a Fire and Ice toque. Volunteers will also be invited to participate in a volunteer appreciation night event following the festival to celebrate their hard work and achievements.

"We need a dedicated team of volunteers to help us put on the Fire and Ice Festival. It's the energy, enthusiasm and pride our volunteers have that truly bring this magical event to life. Come join us for a rewarding and fun experience," said Lindsay Alexander, president of the BIA.

Tickets for the event are available online.

Click here for more information and the full schedule of events.