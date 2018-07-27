Featured
Power restored after hydro station in Minden catches fire
Seen here a fire that broke out at the Hydro One Transmission station in Minden, ON on July 26, 2018 (Courtesy Rick Lowes, 93.5 Moose FM) .
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:00AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 11:14AM EDT
Power has been returned to some 27,000 customers in Haliburton after a fire broke out at the Hydro One Transmission station in Minden.
The fire broke out at the transmission station on County Road 21 Thursday evening. About twenty-five houses in the area were evacuated. The evacuation has since been lifted and residents have been told they can return to their homes.
According to the mayor of Minden, Brent Devolin, fire crews are expected to be at the scene until Friday evening. The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also been called in to investigate.
Devolin also says the weather at the time, which included hail and rain, was helpful in dealing with the fire.
Provincial police say Hydro One’s Hazmat unit attended the scene and have determined the fire is not toxic.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.