Port Sydney break-in results in deadly rollover and arrest

One man is dead and another in police custody after an alleged break-in at a grocery store in Port Sydney overnight on Tuesday.

Staff at the Freshmart off Highway 11 say two men broke into the store, taking roughly $30,000 in cigarettes, along with a safe.

The staff alleges the pair left in a stolen black truck.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers responded to reports of a break-and-enter at the business in the area of South Mary Lake Road around 2:30 a.m. to find two men fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspects drove into Orillia, where officers deployed a spike belt to stop their vehicle.

They say the two accused took off again, this time on foot, before stealing a second vehicle.

The OPP says officers stopped that vehicle and arrested one suspect.

"A second male stole another vehicle and fled the scene before becoming involved in a single motor vehicle rollover," the police release states.

Paramedics say they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. in the area of 15th/16th Sideroad near Line 8 north and rushed the accused to an Orillia hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has since invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.