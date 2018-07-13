

It’s Friday the 13th and for some people, that means it’s an unlucky day.

Some people even go so far as to refuse to leave their house.

It usually occurs once every year but this year, today is the second and final Friday the 13th.

According to medical journals, the fear surrounding this particular day actually has a name, paraskevidekatriaphobia.

If you are superstitious, you may want to avoid walking under a ladder or on a crack in the sidewalk. You may also want to avoid black cats.

In Port Dover, the ‘Friday the 13th” Biker Rally got underway. Provincial police say they expect a large turnout in the small Fort Erie community. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts take over the area in a tradition that dates back to 1981.

Previous rallies reached numbers of 120-thousand and this year could top that given the nice weather.

The town holds the event every time the 13th rolls around on a Friday.

There will be two Friday the 13ths every year until 2020.