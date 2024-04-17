BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police tow away car held together by bungee cords, driver charged

    Police pull over a vehicle with a door being held closed by bungee cords in Caledon, Ont., on Wed., April 17, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police pull over a vehicle with a door being held closed by bungee cords in Caledon, Ont., on Wed., April 17, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Police in Caledon charged a motorist who was pulled over on King Caledon Townline near King Street after an officer noticed the rear driver's side door being held closed with bungee cords and seatbelts.

    The driver, a 23-year-old Tottenham resident, told the officer the vehicle had been damaged in an earlier minor collision.

    Police pull over a vehicle with a door being held closed by bungee cords in Caledon, Ont., on Wed., April 17, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    OPP Const. Jesse Nobleman emphasized the gravity of the situation in an email to CTV News, stating, "Temporary fixes using such things as tape or straps is unsafe and could lead to dangerous situations on our roadways. As a licenced driver, it is your duty to ensure the vehicle in which you're operating is free from any defects and is safe for use on roadways."

    The officer at the scene had the vehicle towed away.

    Police pull over a vehicle with a door being held closed by bungee cords in Caledon, Ont., on Wed., April 17, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    The driver was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle.

    "Drivers are reminded to seek repairs from licenced vehicle technicians and mechanics when faced with damage to vehicles," Nobleman added. "When in doubt of your vehicle's fitness to be on the road, opt to have your vehicle towed to a repair shop for the damages to be addressed properly and with approved vehicle parts."

